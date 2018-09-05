Latest Weather Blog
Paranormal investigator charged after shooting at alleged ghost
TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A 25-year-old Connecticut man faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost.
Christain Devaux of Tolland is due in court on Sept. 11 on charges including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.
Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in.
He later told police that he is a paranormal investigator and that he believes the intruder was actually a spirit.
Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.
