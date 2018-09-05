84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Paranormal investigator charged after shooting at alleged ghost

1 hour 44 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 12:18 PM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A 25-year-old Connecticut man faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost.

Christain Devaux of Tolland is due in court on Sept. 11 on charges including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in.

He later told police that he is a paranormal investigator and that he believes the intruder was actually a spirit.

Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days