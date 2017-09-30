Paralyzing collison brings two players together

ATLANTA - Southern University injured football player Devon Gales is walking with the help of a machine at the Shepard Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Two year ago, Gales was injured during a University of Georgia football game and was paralyzed. Now, he has feeling in both legs and is currently undergoing strenuous rehabilitation.

"Everyday I get on it, and they put me on that speed and I feel like I'm on in a track meet. I'm trying to run as fast as I can," says Gales.

Gales was hit by UGA kicker Marshall Morgan, changing both of the lives.

"I was just trying to not get laid out and so I kind of braced & leaned forward for impact and he did it too- and I guess last second he stuck his head down," says Morgan.

Though, Morgan wasn't physically injured during that game, he suffered from an enormous amount of guilt. Gales says it was not his fault and has forgiven him.

"Just the forgiveness they've shown pure love and compassion," says Morgan.

Through this injury, these two now have a sense of brotherhood.

"I feel like God put me here for a reason," says Gales.

Gales and Morgan plan to team up and talk to high school athletes about what their experience.

If you would like to help Gales move into a handicap accessible home and game some independence, text "Devon" to 706-204-1707 and use #DawgHouseForDevonDriv3ForFiv3 on social media.





