Parade-watcher dies after fall from pickup; impaled on rebar

31 minutes 28 seconds ago February 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Tuesday, February 28 2017 February 28, 2017 8:45 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image from GulfLive.com

BILOXI, Miss. - A man watching a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, died after falling from the back of a pickup truck onto a piece of exposed rebar.

Biloxi officials told Gulf Coast media that Tuesday's accident happened at an Interstate 110 underpass.

Fire Chief Joe Boney said the man was standing or sitting on the back of a pickup truck, fell off, and the rebar pierced his body.

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade was halted so that an ambulance could get to the man.

The man's name was not available. Boney estimated he was in his early 20s.

