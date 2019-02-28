Parade goers prep for busy Mardi Gras weekend

BATON ROUGE – Mardi Gras weekend is just days away. Before then, krewe members are making sure they have all the essentials for when they roll out.

“We have picked out every bead probably in this place,” said Michelle Truax, shopping at Party Paradise with her 8-year-old Tatum Truax.

Tatum is riding in the Southdowns parade with the Krewe of Lyonnesse.

“People acting crazy, acting funny and nice people,” said Tatum referring to who she is going to throw her new beads to.

This is one of the busiest days for workers at Party Paradise. Extra staff is needed.

“Oh yeah, this is our Superbowl,” laughed store owner Debra Fornet.

Southdowns will roll Friday night. Following will be the Spanish Town parade on Saturday at noon. There, preparation is spilling into the streets.

“On a sunny day it could be almost 300 people. When it rains, it kind of feathers out to maybe 100,” said Josie Panula.

Panula lives on the parade route. She spent Thursday night decorating her front lawn.

“Tomorrow we’ll set up tables,” she said.

As for the slight rain in the forecast, Panula say she’s not worried. It wouldn't be the first time.

“We wear ponchos, hair wet, nobody cares. We just have a good time.”

The Krewe of Comogo will roll Sunday in Plaquemine.