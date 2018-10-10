Para-commandos set to drop into Death Valley for LSU-Georgia game

BATON ROUGE - An elite group of U.S. military para-commandos will demonstrate their precision parachute skills before the big LSU game Saturday.

Members of the United States Special Operations are set to jump into Death Valley as part of the opening ceremonies. The team is comprised of members from all branches in the U.S. military.

“This is an exciting weekend for us since we get to head to Louisiana and show the fans what we can do,” Team Leader Keith Walter said. “Our team is truly proud to represent Special Operations Command and be a part of a great weekend of LSU sports.”

The para-commandos will jump from about two miles above the ground, reaching speeds up to 120 mph before opening their iconic black and gold canopies and landing at the center of the field.