Paper company hosting job fair in wake of local plant layoffs

BATON ROUGE - International Paper, a Tennessee-based paper company, announced Friday it will be holding a hiring event in Baton Rouge next week.

In a news release, International said the three-day job fair would be held in Baton Rouge starting Thursday, Jan. 31. The company says it's looking for individuals with experience in engineering, maintenance and environmental health and safety.

The company has three locations in Louisiana, including a mill and facility in Bogalusa and another facility in Lafayette.

The fair comes weeks after Georgia-Pacific announced it was scaling back operations at its Port Hudson plant and laying off hundreds of workers.

With about, 52,000 employees worldwide, IP will be recruiting for hourly and salaried roles in our manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. The jobs would be at any one of International's locations nationwide.

The event is located at 4914 Constitution Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA inside the Embassy Suites Hotel. Event times are as follows:



• January 31, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

• February 1, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

• February 2, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.