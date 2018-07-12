Latest Weather Blog
Papa John's founder apologizes after reportedly using slur
NEW YORK (AP) - Papa John's founder John Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
The apology Wednesday comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain's marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement from Papa John's, Schnatter said reports attributing use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language to him were true. He said, "Regardless of the context, I apologize."
Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. He remains chairman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension man shows LSU spirit during Running of the Bulls
-
Local missionaires leaving Haiti amid violent riots
-
Three woman arrested after multi-agency raids at massage parlors
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Jackson Ave.
-
Organizer says tension in metro council bolstering St. George movement