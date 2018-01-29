Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products after possible listeria contamination

ST. LOUIS- Panera Bread is recalling all of its 2-ounce and 8-ounce cream cheese products due to possible listeria contamination.

Company officials say a recent sample tested positive for the bacteria. The recall only applies to cream cheese sold in U.S. locations with an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President and CEO. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

Here is a list of affected 2-ounce cream cheese:

-Plain Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

Here is a list of affected 8-ounce cream cheese:

-Plain Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

-Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

According to the company, consumers in possession of the cream cheese should throw them away and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA or visit Panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.