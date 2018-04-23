63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Panel approves Pompeo for secretary of state

1 hour 54 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 8:02 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation, narrowly avoiding a rare rebuke as his confirmation heads to the full Senate.
  
Democrats put up stiff resistance and voted against Pompeo, who is now the CIA director. Only a last-minute switch from Kentucky Republican Rand Paul - whom Trump called before the vote - enabled Pompeo to win committee approval.
  
It would have been the first time since the committee starting keeping records in 1925 that a secretary of state nominee faced an unfavorable report.
  
Pompeo's nomination now goes to the full Senate, where votes are tallying in his favor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he looks forward to voting to confirm Pompeo this week.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days