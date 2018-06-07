Pair steals TV from pawn shop, sells it back to the same store

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a pair of thieves who stole a television from a pawn shop and then immediately pawned it at the same store.

According to a release from the New Orleans Police Department, the man and woman were seen entering the business in 1600 block of Newton Street last Thursday. After the two entered the building, they made their way to the electronics aisle and removed a TV from the shelf.

Surveillance cameras captured the two, later identified as Don Adams and Dana Francois-Carter, removing sales stickers from the TV and then carrying it to the front of the store to pawn it. They then sold it back to the store for $175, using Adams' ID in the process.

Police are still looking for the pair. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact NOPD at 504-685-6040.