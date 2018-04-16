67°
Pair leaves Walk-On's without paying $100 bill
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for two people ordered more than $100 worth of food at Walk-On's and then left without paying the bill.
Surveillance video shows the man and woman walking outside the Walk-On's in Gonzales after their $100 meal earlier this month. The two briefly light up their cigarettes before leaving the area.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
