Pair faces decades in prison in Shreveport sex trafficking case

39 minutes 38 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 2:00 PM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHREVEPORT - A man and woman from Shreveport have been sentenced to decades in prison in a sex trafficking case.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says in a Wednesday news release that 37-year-old Tyrone Larry Smith was sentenced to 32 years; 34-year-old Lacoya Washington, to 20 years. Each was convicted last year on one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Smith also was convicted of "coercing or enticing" a minor to travel to engage in prostitution.

Finley's office says the case involved a 14-year-old girl from Texas whom Smith persuaded to travel to Shreveport after conversing with her on an internet dating service in 2015. Prosecutors said Smith struck and abused the girl if she resisted taking part in prostitution.

