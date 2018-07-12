Pair charged after allegedly getting caught having sex in Alexandria courthouse

ALEXANDRIA - Two people who were allgedly caught having sex in a courthouse stairwell were charged with obscenity, according to KATC.

Witnesses said they heard noises coming from a fifth-floor stairwell of the Rapides Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning. When an employee went to investigate, they allegedly found Miguel Camille Glorioso, 20, and Jamie Lee Coutee, 19, having sex. An RPSO spokesperson said the two left the area once they were caught.

Glorioso is a trustee assigned to cleaning duty at the courthouse, according to deputies. His status was removed as well as the courthouse work detail. He remains in jail.

Coutee was released on a $1,500 bond.