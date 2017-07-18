Pair arrested in off-campus housing robberies near LSU

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police arrested two people for early-morning burglaries at off-campus student housing communities near LSU.

Police said Elijah Lucido, 21, and Justin Perry, 20, were arrested Monday morning around 5 o'clock. Booking records show both men were booked on various counts of armed robbery. Lucido also faces charges related to resisting arrest and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Baton Rouge Police said Lucido, Perry and a third unknown suspect were responsible for robberies at apartment complexes on Ben Hur and Burbank.

According to arrest records, Lucido forcefully grabbed an iPhone from one victim's hand before telling Perry to run away. Police said Lucido stuck behind, pushing, slapping and threatening the victim with a black object in his pocket, believed to be a firearm.

During a second robbery, Lucido allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded that person's phone. He then took the phone and handed it to Perry. Police said Lucido once again stuck around to threaten the victim, allegedly chambering a round in his firearm in the process.

The pair was later found and arrested in the 5000 block of Highland Road. Police said Perry was carrying a basket containing clothes, a handgun and the victims' phones.

There are numerous, large off-campus apartments for college students at the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur and more located between Ben Hur and Nicholson.

A check of the city's online crime reporting tool showed there have been nine reports of criminal activity in this area since June 17, 2017.