Packed competition for Louisiana's secretary of state seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates vying to be Louisiana's secretary of state have talked about voting rights, the #MeToo movement and controversies over new voting machines.

But the race to be the state's top elections official has been defined more by difficulties piecing together the financing needed to reach voters.

Most contenders on Tuesday's ballot have limited dollars for outreach and advertising.

The seat is open because Republican Tom Schedler resigned in a sexual harassment scandal. A December runoff is expected to decide the winner.

Republicans candidates include Kyle Ardoin, Schedler's chief aide who is working as interim secretary of state; Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud; former Sen. A.G. Crowe; Rep. Rick Edmonds; and Rep. Julie Stokes.

Democrats include lawyer Gwen Collins-Greenup and Renee Fontenot Free, first assistant to two prior secretaries of state.