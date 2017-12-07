Package poachers strike single mom's house

GEISMAR - With holiday shopping in full swing, package poachers are on the hunt.

A single mother of two says more than $800 worth of gifts were stolen from her home.

"Like everything I've been working for to get my girls these gifts... like that it was gone," said Angela Bateman.

Surveillance video shows the UPS driver dropping the packages off. About 30 min later someone snatches them and runs away.

"I think they're following the delivery vehicles," said Bateman.

The subject seen on the surveillance tape took two packages. But, according to Bateman, she's missing several other orders and plans to go through extensive video recordings to see if it's the same thief.

She's upset about the ordeal, but isn't letting it ruin her Christmas spirit.

"At the end of the day, you know, we're still blessed," said Bateman, "I know there are other people this happened to that are less fortunate."