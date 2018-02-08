Pacers-Pelicans postponed over concerns about roof leak

39°
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed after nearly two-hour delay because of a roof leak that briefly allowed rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.
 
While Smoothie King Center crews fashioned a fabric catch basin in the rafters to stop water from dripping on the court, Pacers coach Nate McMillan said coaches and players on both teams didn't want to risk an injury in the event the make-shift fix didn't hold up for the duration of Wednesday night's game.
 
Officials have not yet announced when the game will be made up.
 
Rain fell on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.

