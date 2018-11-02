Pace of US hiring likely remained solid on eve of elections

WASHINGTON (AP) - The final U.S. jobs report before Tuesday's midterm elections is expected to show that employers are still hiring at a healthy pace.

Whether it will make much difference to voters at this point is another matter. Economists have forecast that the government will report Friday that the economy added a solid 190,000 jobs in October and that the unemployment rate remained at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.

That gain would be only slightly below the monthly average of 208,000 so far this year but would mark a rebound from the 134,000 jobs added in September. The September gain, though, was depressed by the impact of Hurricane Florence. Consumers are generally confident, spending freely and propelling brisk economic growth.