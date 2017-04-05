75°
Pa. man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving

41 minutes 44 seconds ago April 05, 2017 Apr 5, 2017 Wednesday, April 05 2017 April 05, 2017 8:15 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEWVILLE - Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

