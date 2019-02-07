81°
Latest Weather Blog
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.
The 70-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe "this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery." It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours2 tour were postponed because of doctors' orders.
He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery. He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rapper Boosie visits Southern University for Spotfiy podcast
-
One person critical after reported shooting at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard
-
Fallen officer Shane Totty to be laid to rest Thursday
-
Cpl. Shane Totty arrives at Healing Place Church
-
Mother watches tree that served as memento for son's deadly crash finally...