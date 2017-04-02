75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oxford-Cambridge boat race to go on after WWII bomb removed

1 hour 26 minutes 11 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 11:29 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: City A.M.

LONDON - British police say the hotly contested annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race will proceed as planned after they removed an unexploded World War II-era bomb near the start of the race on the River Thames.

The bomb was discovered by a member of the public near Putney Bridge in southwest London, just meters from the starting line of the famous race that pits rowers from Cambridge University against those from Oxford University.

Police say the ordinance was found submerged on the Chelsea shoreline Saturday. The marine policing unit removed it.

Chief Inspector Tracy Stephenson says "I'm very happy to update that the ordnance has now been safely removed and the race will be going ahead as planned."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days