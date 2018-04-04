Overturned vehicle blocking part of Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle is causing delays in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. Photos from the scene show an overturned car that appears to have been t-boned.

The vehicle is currently blocking most of the intersection, causing delays on Highland and Bluebonnet.

No major injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.