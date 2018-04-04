70°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned vehicle blocking part of Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle is causing delays in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. Photos from the scene show an overturned car that appears to have been t-boned.
The vehicle is currently blocking most of the intersection, causing delays on Highland and Bluebonnet.
No major injuries have been reported.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane