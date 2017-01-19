66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned vehicle at Gardere and Rush

1 hour 54 minutes 27 seconds ago January 19, 2017 Jan 19, 2017 Thursday, January 19 2017 January 19, 2017 7:51 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Thursday morning as sources confirm there is an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Gardere Lane and Rush Avenue.

It is unclear at this point if there are any injuries or more than one vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. We have a WBRZ crew heading to the scene now.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways this morning during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days