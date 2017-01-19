Overturned vehicle at Gardere and Rush

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Thursday morning as sources confirm there is an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Gardere Lane and Rush Avenue.

It is unclear at this point if there are any injuries or more than one vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. We have a WBRZ crew heading to the scene now.

