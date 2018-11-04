64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned sugarcane trailer shuts down Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish

2 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 November 04, 2018 1:50 PM November 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler with a sugarcane trailer has caused part of Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish to shut down.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Hwy. 22 is shut down between the railroad tracks and Astroland Subdivision.

Drivers are advised to take River Road to get around, as it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days