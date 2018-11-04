64°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned sugarcane trailer shuts down Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler with a sugarcane trailer has caused part of Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish to shut down.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Hwy. 22 is shut down between the railroad tracks and Astroland Subdivision.
Drivers are advised to take River Road to get around, as it is unknown how long the road will be closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
To most Gameday parking is stressful but to some it's a profit
-
The Fehoka's brought the Haka once again for the big game
-
The tailgating game is on hours before LSU and Alabama face off
-
6-year-old shot and killed on Madison Avenue identified
-
Two juveniles detained in deadly shooting of 6-year-old