Overturned sugarcane trailer shuts down Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler with a sugarcane trailer has caused part of Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish to shut down.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Hwy. 22 is shut down between the railroad tracks and Astroland Subdivision.

Drivers are advised to take River Road to get around, as it is unknown how long the road will be closed.