Overturned semi removed from I-12 in St. Tammany Parish Thursday afternoon

41 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 4:33 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - An overturned 18-wheeler shut down eastbound lanes of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on I-12 near US 190. Video from the scene showed the semi on its side, completely blocking the eastbound lanes.

State police say the interstate was reopened around 4:30, but one lane is still closed at the scene while they remove debris.

No serious injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

