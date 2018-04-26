70°
Overturned semi removed from I-12 in St. Tammany Parish Thursday afternoon
COVINGTON - An overturned 18-wheeler shut down eastbound lanes of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on I-12 near US 190. Video from the scene showed the semi on its side, completely blocking the eastbound lanes.
State police say the interstate was reopened around 4:30, but one lane is still closed at the scene while they remove debris.
No serious injuries have been reported.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
