Overturned semi blocking I-12 in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON - Crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler blocking eastbound lanes of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on I-12 near US 190. Video from the scene showed the semi on its side, completely blocking the eastbound lanes.

State police are on the scene.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.

Check back for updates.