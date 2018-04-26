68°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned semi blocking I-12 in St. Tammany Parish
COVINGTON - Crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler blocking eastbound lanes of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on I-12 near US 190. Video from the scene showed the semi on its side, completely blocking the eastbound lanes.
State police are on the scene.
There is currently no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tight fit: Truck hauling shed fits past stalled 18-wheeler on MS River...
-
DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR,...
-
FEMA and EBR Parish to buy several flooded homes
-
Donaldsonville video cameras assist Assumption homicide investigation
-
Deputies warn of scammers posing as utility workers in Ascension