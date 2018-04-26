68°
Overturned semi blocking I-12 in St. Tammany Parish

1 hour 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 2:07 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - Crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler blocking eastbound lanes of I-12 in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on I-12 near US 190. Video from the scene showed the semi on its side, completely blocking the eastbound lanes.

State police are on the scene.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.

Check back for updates.

