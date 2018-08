Overturned log truck causing traffic back-up on LA 61 in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An 18-wheeler carrying timber has overturned on an area highway, spilling its load and creating a traffic mess Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reportedly shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound lanes of LA 61 near LA 964. Photos from the scene appeared to show the truck blocking multiple lanes.

