Overturned dump truck shuts down part of Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - A crash involving an overturned dump truck has closed part of Greenwell Springs Road Monday.

According to the Central Police Department, the crash occurred around 3 p.m.

Sand from the bed of the truck has spilled all over the roadway, preventing traffic from passing. The roadway is currently closed between Denham Road and Hooper Road while crews work to clear the mess.

Police say the driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

