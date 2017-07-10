Overturned dump truck shuts down part of Greenwell Springs Road Monday

CENTRAL - A crash involving an overturned dump truck closed part of Greenwell Springs Road Monday.

According to the Central Police Department, the crash occurred around 3 p.m.

Sand from the bed of the truck has spilled all over the roadway, preventing traffic from passing. The roadway was closed between Denham Road and Hooper Road while crews worked to clear the mess, but reopened just before 6 p.m.

Police say the driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Check back for more updates.