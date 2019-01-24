Overturned 18-wheeler jams traffic on I-10 after last night's crash

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler that crashed Wednesday is still backing up traffic on Interstate 10.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 East, about two miles past Highland Road near the Ascension Parish line.

The right lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 168 (2 miles past Highland Road) due to overturned 18-wheeler. Traffic congestion has reached Highland Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 24, 2019

Luckily, sources tell WBRZ no one was injured.

At the time of the crash the truck was carrying cooking oil, which solidified in the cold. Crews worked through the night to pump it out of the truck.

It's still unclear what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.