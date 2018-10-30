Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 for nearly two hours

71°
By: Jordan Whittington

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The eastbound lanes of I-12 have reopened just past the Walker exit after an 18-wheeler flipped on its side.

The crash happened around 7 o'clock Tuesday night on I-12 East between Walker and Satsuma. Officials closed down the interstate at 7:50 p.m. as they cleaned up oil from the roadway.

At 9:30 p.m., the interstate was reopened to motorists. Some drivers had been sitting in stopped traffic for over two hours.

