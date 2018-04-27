70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays in Walker

2 hours 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 9:18 AM April 27, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- Authorities are responding to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the south roundabout at Hwy 447. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

According to police, Walker South northbound is closed at the roundabout. All northbound traffic is being diverted to I-12 East. No injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days