64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned semi leading to day-long La. 30 closure Thursday

3 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 8:38 AM March 21, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the roadway is closed at Laurie Lane.

WARNING: Officials said the entire highway closure could last until early-evening.  Monitor WBRZ.com, the WBRZ Traffic reports online and on smartphone apps and watch WBRZ News 2 at 4, 5 and 6 for live traffic reports. 

No injuries were reported. According to police, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days