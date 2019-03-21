Overturned 18-wheeler closes roadway in St. Gabriel

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel.

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the roadway is closed at Laurie Lane.

LA 30 is closed in both directions at Laurie Lane due to due to an overturned tractor trailer. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Expect heavy delays. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 21, 2019

No injuries were reported. According to police, the cause of the crash is under investigation.