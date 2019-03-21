62°
Overturned 18-wheeler closes roadway in St. Gabriel

3 hours 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 8:38 AM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the roadway is closed at Laurie Lane.

No injuries were reported. According to police, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

