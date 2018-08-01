70°
Juban Road closed after 18-wheeler overturns, leaks diesel
DENHAM SPRINGS - Juban Road is closed due to a diesel spill from an overturned 18-wheeler.
The crash was reported around 11 p.m. The roadway in both directions between US 190 and i-12. The truck leaked diesel into the roadway and crews are still working to clear the area.
The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries and will be transported to an area hospital, according to sources.
The Livingston Fire Department says the roadway will be shut down for several hours.
LA 1026 (Juban Road) is now closed in both directions between US 190 and I-12 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 1, 2018
