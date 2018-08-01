70°
Juban Road closed after 18-wheeler overturns, leaks diesel

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Juban Road is closed due to a diesel spill from an overturned 18-wheeler.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. The roadway in both directions between US 190 and i-12. The truck leaked diesel into the roadway and crews are still working to clear the area.

The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries and will be transported to an area hospital, according to sources. 

The Livingston Fire Department says the roadway will be shut down for several hours.

