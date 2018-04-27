Overturned 18-wheeler cleared from Walker roundabout Friday

UPDATE: Police say the overturned semi has been cleared and all lanes of the roundabout have been reopened.

*****

WALKER- Authorities are responding to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the south roundabout at Hwy 447. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Here’s a picture of the 18-wheeler that rolled in the south roundabout in Walker. The truck was carrying a load of trash, that’s what crews are picking up now. Once that’s done, they’ll move the 18-wheeler and traffic will be back open @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pqgX2sMZPP — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 27, 2018

According to police, Walker South northbound is closed at the roundabout. All northbound traffic is being diverted to I-12 East. No injuries have been reported.