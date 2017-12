Overturned 18-wheeler blocks ramp on I-110 near Capitol Access

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to clear the roadway after an 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 110 near Capitol Access Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. It's unclear what caused the truck to overturn. The wreck happened near the DOTD building.

No one was injured. The exit ramp remained closed for almost five hours while crews removed the truck from the roadway and cleared an oil spill.