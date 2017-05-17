86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned truck at I-10 near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to an overturned truck right off of I-10 east bound near Highland Road.

No lanes appear to be blocked at the time of this post. Sources say there are no reported injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

