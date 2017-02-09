69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oversight chair says Conway promoting Ivanka's brand 'unacceptable'

43 minutes 36 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 2:06 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's fashion brand was "wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable."

The Republican congressman said the White House must refer the matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review. He said he and Democratic Oversight Leader Elijah Cummings are writing a letter to the office and he will also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

"It needs to be dealt with," he told The Associated Press. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Chaffetz was referring to Conway's Thursday interview with Fox News in which she boasted she was giving the president's daughter "a free commercial here" and urged viewers to "Go buy Ivanka's stuff."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway has been "counseled." Chaffetz said that isn't enough.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days