Overpass closure frustrating drivers in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - With the Bluff Road overpass closed for the summer, drivers are having a tough time finding detours.

“It's very inconvenient, man,” said Ivy Stewart, a frustrated driver.

“It's more like the inconvenience of having to go excessively out of the way to go to work," said Steven Kolb, another driver.

Although drivers have growing frustrations, DOTD says everyone is safe, and the interruption to their commute is not as bad as they think.

“We've not had the ‘carmageddon’ that people expected when you see it, because we understand the data around school being out and the types of moves that are made,” DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said. “Most importantly, we have not had any major safety implications."

With a huge chunk of wall now gone and heavy equipment staged on top, Wilson says the project to restructure the overpass is moving forward.

“We're on schedule to have it open for school, and we're excited to see it happening,” said Wilson. “There's always processes in construction where you build, you remove concrete, you remove pieces of the deck, and you go back and do it. But the most important thing is, based on the schedule, based on where we see the work, it's happening.”

Although the state says the project is moving along on-schedule, drivers say the detour is still something they have to get used to.