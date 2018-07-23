Overnight shooting under investigation in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS – One person sustained minor injuries in a shooting off Hwy. 190 overnight.

Authorities said the victim had non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Leach Lane.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Just before lunch Monday, authorities said the shooting suspect was Robert Lee, III. Lee, 31, was arrested outside the parish and will be transferred to Livingston to face charges.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz