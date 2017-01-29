Overnight protests at some airports target immigration

Image from coverage of protests in Chicago overnight. WLS TV, ABC Chicago

NEW YORK - Overnight, groups of people gathered at major airports rallying against immigration policies President Donald Trump has put in place.

The president's executive order suspends immigration from countries with ties to terror, including Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya, for a time period of 90 days. It also calls for the complete suspension of Syrian refugees for an indefinite period.

ABC News reported 375 travelers were impacted by the order Saturday.

Though, a judge in New York granted a stay, allowing two two Iraqi men who had valid visas to enter the United States. The men were first detained when they arrived to the U.S.

ABC also reported the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release following the court's decision that it "will continue to enforce all of the president’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. The president’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety."

There were no major protests in Louisiana.

Trump said the ban will keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."

