Overnight fire closes Livingston Parish restaurant

Thursday, June 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A restaurant in Springfield is closed until further notice after an overnight fire.

Crews were dispatched to a fire at Charlie's Restaurant on Highway 22 in reference to a fire. Authorities did not release what time the fire happened. At the scene, firefighters could see smoke coming from the restaurant.

They worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, but the structure did suffer significant damage. Authorities didn't say what caused the fire.

