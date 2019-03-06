Latest Weather Blog
Overnight closures continue on I-10 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Those driving through Ascension Parish on I-10 will see more overnight lane closures from Highland Road to Highway 73.
The first closure is set for Wednesday night at 9 p.m. According to DOTD, one lane per direction will be closed at a time. The department said the continues closures are for paving operations.
Closure times are as follows:
Wednesday, March 6, 2019: 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 – EB
Thursday, March 7, 2019: 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 – EB
Friday, March 8, 2019: 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 – EB
Saturday, March 9, 2019: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 – EB
Sunday, March 10, 2019: 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 – EB
Monday, March 11, 2019: 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - EB
