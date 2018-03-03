60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight apartment fire under investigation

1 hour 33 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, March 03 2018 Mar 3, 2018 March 03, 2018 9:02 AM March 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – An overnight fire burned through two apartments at a Gardere-area complex.

A fire started in a first floor apartment at 8155 Skysail and spread to a second floor unit above. The fire jumped upstairs after burning out of a window, the St. George Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after three o’clock Saturday morning. It took about twenty minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was hurt, firefighters reported.

The fire is under investigation.

***************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days