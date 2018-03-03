Overnight apartment fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE – An overnight fire burned through two apartments at a Gardere-area complex.

A fire started in a first floor apartment at 8155 Skysail and spread to a second floor unit above. The fire jumped upstairs after burning out of a window, the St. George Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after three o’clock Saturday morning. It took about twenty minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was hurt, firefighters reported.

The fire is under investigation.

