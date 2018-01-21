72°
Overnight Addison Street house fire ruled arson

4 hours 29 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, January 21 2018 Jan 21, 2018 January 21, 2018 10:18 AM January 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overnight house fire on Addison Street was determined to be caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2900 block of Addison Street around 12:19 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home, and the main source of the fire near the front door.

The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread, according to BRFD. The rest of the home received smoke damage.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

