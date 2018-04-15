52°
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks house fire on Mohican Street
BATON ROUGE - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday night.
The fire was reported around 8 o'clock Sunday evening in the 3700 block of Mohican Street near N. 38th.
Fire crews tell WBRZ the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, which set the kitchen and dining room ablaze. The fire was contained within 8 minutes.
Two people were able to escape unharmed.
The total estimated damage to the home is valued at $30,000. Red Cross was called to assist.
