Overloaded electrical outlet sparks house fire on Mohican Street

2 hours 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 8:16 PM April 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 8 o'clock Sunday evening in the 3700 block of Mohican Street near N. 38th.

Fire crews tell WBRZ the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, which set the kitchen and dining room ablaze. The fire was contained within 8 minutes.

Two people were able to escape unharmed.

The total estimated damage to the home is valued at $30,000. Red Cross was called to assist.

