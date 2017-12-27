Overheated remote-control car battery sparked massive apartment blaze

BATON ROUGE – First responders knocked on doors and kicked some in in an effort to evacuate residents of a burning apartment building Monday evening.

The Christmas night blaze burned through one building and jumped to part of a second just after nine o'clock. Almost immediately, firefighters began requesting for more fire crews.

The fire quickly burned through units at Jefferson Shadows Apartments in the 9700 block of Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet.

It took firefighters less than 30-minutes to get the fire under control.

A man collapsed as he watched his unit burn, WBRZ reporter Bess Casserleigh reported in multiple live news segments from the scene during the 10 o'clock news on channel 2.

Roughly two-dozen units were impacted by the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

Fire investigators blamed the blaze on an overheated remote-control car charging on a bed. The fire spread from the room, into the attic.

St. George Fire officials said the toy was a "Traxxas" brand remote-control car. The charger was for a 7.4 volt lithium battery.

