Over 760 injured by police in Catalonia

BARCELONA, Spain - Catalonia's health services have increased the number of people injured by police during Sunday's disputed referendum to 761 people who were treated at hospitals.

The service says two people are in serious condition in hospitals in Barcelona. It also says that another person is being treated for an eye injury that fits the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet.

Spanish riot police smashed their way into polling stations across the northeastern region to try and stop Sunday's referendum on independence. Spain's top court had suspended the vote but local authorities went ahead anyway.

Police used batons, fired rubber bullets, and roughed up voters. Catalan authorities say police even used tear gas once.