Over 700 without power in Tangipahoa Parish

3 hours 55 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 August 11, 2018 2:48 PM August 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Up to a seven hundred residents are without power in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Entergy, the outage was possibly caused by a transmission outage in the New Orleans area.

The outage is affecting Entergy customers near I-12, mostly along Brown Rd.

The outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. and officials say it should be restored between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.

