Over 700 without power in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Up to a seven hundred residents are without power in Tangipahoa Parish.
According to Entergy, the outage was possibly caused by a transmission outage in the New Orleans area.
The outage is affecting Entergy customers near I-12, mostly along Brown Rd.
The outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. and officials say it should be restored between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.
