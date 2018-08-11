Over 700 without power in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Up to a seven hundred residents are without power in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Entergy, the outage was possibly caused by a transmission outage in the New Orleans area.

The outage is affecting Entergy customers near I-12, mostly along Brown Rd.

The outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. and officials say it should be restored between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.